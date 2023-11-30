A terrorist attack took place in Jerusalem — three people died, eight were injured

At the entrance to Jerusalem, two Palestinians fired at a bus stop. Currently, it is known that three people died and at least eight were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the Magen David Adom ambulance service, they received a call this morning.

According to doctors, two elderly people died in the hospital from serious injuries, and a 24-year-old woman died on the spot. Another eight were taken to hospitals, five of them are in serious condition.

Israeli war correspondent Emanuel Fabian published a recording from video surveillance cameras. The footage shows a man getting out of a white car and starting shooting at people waiting for the bus.

Police report that two terrorists who opened fire at the entrance to Jerusalem were "neutralized" by security forces and armed civilians, as “The Times of Israel” reports.

According to the Shabak security service, they are members of Hamas and were previously imprisoned for terrorist activities.