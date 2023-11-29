Poroshenko lost the trial against Zelenskyi. The case concerns commenting on “Medvedchuk films”

The Supreme Court of Ukraine considered the appeal of ex-president Petro Poroshenko, who accused current president Volodymyr Zelenskyi of breaking the law due to his comments on "Medvedchukʼs films".

This is stated in the court decision.

The Supreme Court had already rejected the claim, the plaintiff did not agree and filed an appeal against this decision to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, having considered the appeal, decided to change the decision only in its motivational part. The rest of the decision was left unchanged. The decision is final and cannot be appealed.

Poroshenkoʼs lawsuit against Zelenskyi

Poroshenko filed a lawsuit against Zelenskyi on August 20, 2021. In it, the ex-president asked the court to recognize Zelenskyiʼs illegal activity due to his comments on the audio recordings of the conversations of Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the Polish Workersʼ Party of Ukraine, with militants and representatives of the Russian Federation.

The lawsuit states that in an interview on June 24, Zelensky stated that Poroshenko was involved in the purchase of coal from the occupied Donbas. The current president said, in particular, that "Medvedchuk traded with terrorists, separatists, made money together with the fifth president", "probably together with the former president, they did it and made money." He referred to the conclusions of the SBU and intelligence, which is why Poroshenko demanded from Zelensky to make this information public.