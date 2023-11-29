Another category of students will receive social scholarships

Starting in 2024, students of professional pre-university and higher education institutions who were in Russian captivity or were in any other way deprived of their freedom due to the war will be able to receive a social scholarship. Their children can also apply for it.

The Ministry of Social Policy writes about this.

In order to receive a social scholarship, you will need an extract from the Unified Register of persons who have been deprived of their personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine. For children of parents who were in captivity, an extract or a copy of the decision (protocol) establishing the fact of deprivation of personal freedom is required.

For children of combatants, the government has also simplified the list of documents on the basis of which the scholarship will be awarded. It will be sufficient to provide a certificate of direct participation in hostilities, if there is no one.

For people with disabilities since childhood, children with disabilities, people who do not have the right to a pension, and people with disabilities, receiving social assistance has been optimized. If the paper documents are lost, the social protection body can use a scanned copy of the extract from the report of the examination by the medical and social expert commission (MSEC) or the medical opinion about the child with a disability.