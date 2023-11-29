From now on, it is possible to get an English-language version of some documents in “Diia” app

In the "Diia" application, it is possible to translate some digital documents, in particular, a foreign passport, a technical license and a driverʼs license.

This was reported by the press service of the platform.

Дія / Telegram

In order to get the English-language version of the desired document, you should enter the application, find the document that needs to be translated, and click on three dots in the lower right corner, and then on "Translate to English".

Rights and technical passport have international coding, which is used in the EU, USA and Canada.