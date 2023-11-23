Almost 20 million Ukrainians have installed the “Diia” application

The "Diia" application is used by almost 20 million Ukrainians. A new million users registered in the application during the spring and autumn of 2023, and in May 19 million citizens used the application.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the Forbes Tech conference in Lviv.
Currently, the Ministry of Digitization is working on a number of new services in "Diia". Among them are "eRecovery", "eNotary", education documents, "eBooking", "eMarriage", "eEntrepreneur", car re-registration and "Diia Office".
- "Diia" was launched in 2020. Since then, the service has performed well from the point of view of security, Minister Fedorov is convinced, because there has been no leakage of user data.
- Previously, "Diia" had the opportunity to pay fines for administrative violations, re-register cars online and return deposits from bankrupt banks.