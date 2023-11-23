Almost 20 million Ukrainians have installed the “Diia” application

The "Diia" application is used by almost 20 million Ukrainians. A new million users registered in the application during the spring and autumn of 2023, and in May 19 million citizens used the application.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the Forbes Tech conference in Lviv.

Currently, the Ministry of Digitization is working on a number of new services in "Diia". Among them are "eRecovery", "eNotary", education documents, "eBooking", "eMarriage", "eEntrepreneur", car re-registration and "Diia Office".