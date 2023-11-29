Londonʼs iconic cabs will be Uber-able in 2024

The Uber company is establishing cooperation with iconic black cabs in London — cabs. Drivers have already started to register, and the service will be launched in early 2024.

This was reported in the press service of Uber.

Uber promises all new drivers 0% commission for the first six months.

However, Reuters writes that the association of black taxi drivers rejected the offer.

"We have no interest in sullying the name of Londonʼs iconic, world-renowned black cab trade by aligning it with Uber, itʼs poor safety record and everything else that comes with it," noted Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association (LTDA).

Black cabs — also known as Hackney cabs — are the only means of transport in London that can pick up passengers on the street or at taxi ranks. They can also be booked through other apps.