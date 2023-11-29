“Ukroboronprom” denied media information about the supply of Ukrainian spare parts for the Russian aviation industry

State enterprise "Ukroboronprom" has denied information that a number of Ukrainian enterprises supplied spare parts for Russian aircraft after the start of the full-scale invasion.

Since 2014, the enterprises "Aviation and Rocket Engineering Construction Company", state enterprise "KhMZ "FED" and "Kyiv Radar Plant" have not worked with [the Russian company] "Avia FED Service", and also did not have and do not have contracts with Linker (UAE) and "Bakaitorg1 (Kyrgyzstan)," reported "Ukroboronprom".

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enterprises that are part of the joint-stock company have not exported the specified products used in the aircraft industry at all. The data collected during the inspection was handed over to law enforcement agencies.

What preceded

On November 27, the Latvian-registered Russian publication "Vazhnye istorii" ["Important Stories"] published an investigation in which it was said that Ukrainian enterprises allegedly continue to supply the Russian aviation industry with spare parts for military equipment. Thus, since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian company "Avia Fed Service" has supplied the Russians with at least $7.3 million worth of spare parts — and most of the spare parts, which cost $4.1 million, allegedly came from Ukraine.

From February 2022 to July 2023, the Avia Fed Service company, according to customs declarations received by the publication, imported:

parts for the repair of An-124 aircraft produced by the Kharkiv FED Machine-Building Plant for almost $1.3 million;

spare parts for location stations of Ka-32 helicopters from Kyiv plant "Radar" for over $754 000;

parts for the repair of An-24 and An-12 engines manufactured by Motor Sich, products of the Kyiv "Artem" plant and other Ukrainian enterprises for almost $2 million.

Before the start of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Kharkiv Machine-Building Plant was the main supplier of "Avia FED Service" — Russia accounted for 70% of sales. With the beginning of the war in Donbas, the plant officially stopped deliveries to Russia, and in 2018, "Avia FED Service" came under Ukrainian sanctions. The publication claims that deliveries continued through Linker, a company registered in the United Arab Emirates, and Bakaytorg1 from Kyrgyzstan.