In Ukraine, 12 people died and another 23 were injured due to bad weather

In Ukraine, 12 people died and another 23 were injured, including two children, due to the bad weather that started raging on November 26.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Currently, there are no severe weather conditions on the territory of the state, 521 settlements in 11 regions remain without electricity.

Since November 26, units of the State Emergency Service have towed about two thousand vehicles, including 31 passenger buses and 33 ambulances.

Public roads are open for traffic. Traffic is temporarily blocked only on the highway T-15-10 Arbuzinka — Nova Odesa, Mykolaiv region.

Works on cleaning sections of highway M-16 in Odesa region, highways M-13, R-75, T-15-04, T-15-06, T-15-10 in Mykolaiv region and M-13 in Kirovohrad region are ongoing.

Weathermenʼs forecast

At the end of November and the beginning of December, atmospheric fronts and air masses of different properties will pass through Ukraine, forecaster Ihor Kibalchich predicts. Due to this, contrasts in air temperature and fluctuations in atmospheric pressure are expected in the country.