10 people died and another 23 were injured due to bad weather in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 10 people died due to bad weather: five — in Odesa region, two — in Mykolaiv region, the dead are in Kharkiv region and Kyiv. Another 23 people, including two children, were injured.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) Ihor Klymenko.

In Odesa, 15 people were injured due to bad weather. Rescuers towed 849 vehicles, including 24 buses and 17 emergency vehicles. 2 498 people received help. On sections of the M-05 and M-15 roads, traffic is in reverse mode.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition, in Odesa, the 100-meter pipe of the boiler house, which was damaged due to bad weather, was restored.

Two people were injured in the Mykolaiv region. Rescuers have towed 144 cars, traffic is still difficult on some roads.

In addition, eight roads remain blocked in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions, and 411 settlements in 11 regions are currently without electricity. In the areas affected by bad weather, there are staffs for liquidation of the consequences of bad weather.

Weathermenʼs forecast

At the end of November and the beginning of December, atmospheric fronts and air masses of different properties will pass through Ukraine, forecaster Ihor Kibalchich predicts. Due to this, contrasts in air temperature and fluctuations in atmospheric pressure are expected in the country.