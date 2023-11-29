Resistance movement: Russian high-ranking officials were destroyed by shelling in the occupied Yuvileyne

On Tuesday, November 28, a building in which a meeting of the occupiers was taking place came under fire, in the occupied village of Yuvileyne, in the Kherson region.

According to the National Resistance Center, created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, five high-ranking Russian officials were killed. The underground attacked the building. Judging by the photo, the impact was on the building where the Administrative Services Center used to be. It is located opposite the House of Culture.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Центр національного спротиву

The Russian publication “Astra” writes that the occupation police were stationed in the building and four, not five, died from the shelling. All of them are allegedly policemen, but among them is the deputy head of the department, 33-year-old Major Artur Dzhunusov. Astra also writes about 17 wounded. Among them are lieutenants, lieutenant colonels and various managers.