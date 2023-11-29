All restrictions imposed due to bad weather have been lifted on the roads of Odesa

All traffic restrictions imposed due to bad weather have been lifted in the Odesa region. Roads are completely unblocked.

This was reported by the Service for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Today, traffic restrictions for all cars were lifted on the M-16 Odesa — Kuchurgan highway (route to Chisinau).

Previously, the roads were opened for all vehicles:

on highway M-15 Odesa — Reni (to Bucharest), km 11+920 — km 307+379,

on highway M-05 Kyiv — Odesa, km 274+435 — km 466+700,

on highway M-28 Odesa — Yuzhne — /M-14/ (Odesa bypass), km 3+450 — km 28+315.

At the same time, traffic bans remain for all categories of transport on two highways of the Mykolaiv region: T-15-06 Mykolaiv — Domanivka — Berizky and T-15-10 Arbuzinka — Nova Odesa.

Bad weather in Odesa

Odesa region suffered from a blizzard from the morning of November 26. Due to bad weather, five people died in the region, and 15 were injured. Rescuers towed 849 vehicles, including 24 buses and 17 emergency vehicles. 2 498 people received help. In addition, in Odesa, the 100-meter pipe of the boiler house, which was damaged due to bad weather, was restored.