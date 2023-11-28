“Lilium” flying taxis received approval for operation in the EU

German air taxi firm “Lilium” has received regulatory approval for the development and operation of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has granted Lilium a "Project Organization Approval". This means that the company will now have the right to develop and operate its vehicles.

The approval formally confirms the firmʼs ability to develop safe and high-quality aircraft. Lilium has been trying to get it from the EU since 2017.

Liliumʼs vehicles are mostly geared towards long-distance travel rather than cross-country flights. The Lilium Jet is an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing device equipped with 36 jet engines that allow it to take off and land vertically.