Russia will transfer combat helicopters and fighter jets to Iran

Russia will transfer Su-35 fighters, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 training aircraft to Iran.
Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mahdi Farahi informed about this in an interview with “Tasnim”.
Farahi noted that soon Iran will receive these planes at its own disposal, because Moscow and Tehran have recently concluded agreements on their delivery.
According to him, now Iran has the most powerful military fleet of helicopters in the region, and they have also modernized the capabilities of helicopters. However, the situation with combat aircraft is different — the Iranian Air Force has only a few dozen attack aircraft, including Russian and outdated American models purchased before 1979.
- In February 2023, the commander of the Iranian Aerospace Forces "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps" Amir Ali Ghajizadeh announced the creation of a long-range cruise missile capable of reaching targets at a distance of up to 1,650 kilometers
- In November, Iran introduced a new modification of the Shahed drone, named Shahed-238. The classic option is with an inertial system and GPS, there are also options with infrared/optical and probably radar systems. Technical characteristics of Shahed-238 are currently unknown.