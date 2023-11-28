Russia will transfer combat helicopters and fighter jets to Iran

Russia will transfer Su-35 fighters, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 training aircraft to Iran.

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mahdi Farahi informed about this in an interview with “Tasnim”.

Farahi noted that soon Iran will receive these planes at its own disposal, because Moscow and Tehran have recently concluded agreements on their delivery.

According to him, now Iran has the most powerful military fleet of helicopters in the region, and they have also modernized the capabilities of helicopters. However, the situation with combat aircraft is different — the Iranian Air Force has only a few dozen attack aircraft, including Russian and outdated American models purchased before 1979.