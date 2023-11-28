Historical names in the Crimean Tatar language can be returned to the geographical names of Crimea

Historical names in the Crimean Tatar language can be returned to geographic names in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was discussed at a meeting of the National Commission on the Crimean Tatar Language. In particular, about its use to denote toponyms of Turkic origin or historical Crimean Tatar names.

Mechanisms are currently being negotiated that will allow the use of toponym spelling using Latin graphics in media and scientific works.

Names on road signs and maps will also be updated. In the meantime, the commission instructed the government to develop a relevant decision. This issue will be taken care of by the Ministry of Infrastructure together with the Ministry of Reintegration, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and the Institute of National Memory.