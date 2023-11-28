Kolomoisky left the owners of the oil and gas company JKX Oil&Gas

The British mining company JKX Oil&Gas Limited, whose main assets are located in Ukraine, informed about the departure of Ihor Kolomoisky from its owners.

On July 4, 2023, the company liquidated the Eclairs Group Limited, which was registered in the British Virgin Islands — its shares "passed into the ownership of the Crown."

"Kolomoisky, who previously indirectly controlled EGL, no longer has any direct or indirect involvement in the company," the statement said.

What kind of company is this?

JKX Oil&Gas in Ukraine and Russia is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The Poltava Gas and Oil Company controlled by him is one of the largest non-state oil and gas production companies in Ukraine — it owns five licenses for production and one for geological study, in particular for research and industrial exploitation.