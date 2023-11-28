Kolomoisky left the owners of the oil and gas company JKX Oil&Gas

The British mining company JKX Oil&Gas Limited, whose main assets are located in Ukraine, informed about the departure of Ihor Kolomoisky from its owners.
On July 4, 2023, the company liquidated the Eclairs Group Limited, which was registered in the British Virgin Islands — its shares "passed into the ownership of the Crown."
"Kolomoisky, who previously indirectly controlled EGL, no longer has any direct or indirect involvement in the company," the statement said.
What kind of company is this?
JKX Oil&Gas in Ukraine and Russia is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The Poltava Gas and Oil Company controlled by him is one of the largest non-state oil and gas production companies in Ukraine — it owns five licenses for production and one for geological study, in particular for research and industrial exploitation.
- In November 2022, Ihor Kolomoisky lost control over Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, which were the core of the energy part of the informal Privat group. In 2023, Kolomoiskyiʼs ferroalloy factories and plants stopped working, the same month he gave up managing the corporate rights of the 1+1 media group.
- On September 2, 2023, Kolomoisky was suspected of fraud and money laundering. He was arrested for two months with a bail of UAH 509 million. He did not pay bail, and after the pretrial detention center informed him of two more suspicions, the court increased the amount of the bail to UAH 3.8 billion. Later, the appeal reduced its size to UAH 3 billion.