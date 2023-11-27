BBC: UAE plans to sell oil at climate summit, despite UN ban

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to use the climate talks to conclude oil deals.

This was reported by the British television and radio company BBC, which has familiarized itself with the relevant documents.

According to the plan, the UAE was supposed to discuss new agreements with at least 15 countries participating in the Dubai summit. In particular, the UAEʼs state-owned oil company Adnoc "wants to jointly assess international LNG [liquefied natural gas] opportunities" in Mozambique, Canada and Australia.

The documents also suggest telling the Colombian minister that Adnoc is "ready" to support Colombia in developing fossil fuel deposits. In addition, the UAE has prepared negotiations with 13 other countries, including Germany and Egypt.

The representatives of the United Arab Emirates did not deny the use of COP28 for business negotiations and stated that "private meetings are private".

According to a UN spokesman, the hosts of climate meetings should act neutrally and not use the negotiations to advance their own national interests.