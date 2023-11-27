The film “Napoleon” became the leader of the world box office, and “Wish” brought Disney the second consecutive debut failure

British director Ridley Scottʼs historical epic "Napoleon" became a winner at the global box office in its first week, collecting $78.8 million. Meanwhile, this weekendʼs other newcomer, Disneyʼs animated film "Wish", debuted with a disappointing $49 million.

This is reported by “Variety”.

At the international box office, according to Sony, Napoleon doubled the debuts of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Ridley Scottʼs latest film, “The House of Gucci”, at the same box office.

The film collected the most in the United States — $33.1 million and Great Britain — $6.6 million in five days of release. In France, the film earned $5.6 million, despite harsh reviews from critics and Scottʼs mocking reaction — he exclaimed that "the French donʼt like even themselves." Also, the film took leading positions in Germany, where it earned $3.4 million, and in Italy — $3.1 million. The cost of the film was $200 million.

At the same time, Disneyʼs animated movie "Wish" was released this weekend. The cartoon was expected to top the Thanksgiving box office. However, ticket sales did not live up to expectations. In five days, the film collected only $49 million. It also cost $200 million and marks the second consecutive failure for the company after Marvel.