“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching a new route to Budapest and Vienna

From December 10, “Ukrzaliznytsia” will launch a new direct train No. 143/146 Vienna — Chop — Vienna, from which there will be a convenient transfer to a group of sleeping cars from Kyiv (via Lviv) at the Chop station.

This was reported by the press service of the carrier.

The way to Vienna by rail will now also become convenient for passengers of flight No. 367/368 Lutsk — Rivne — Chop — Uzhhorod.

The traffic schedules are designed in such a way that passengers will spend the night part of the trip abroad (Kyiv, Rivne, Lutsk, Lviv — Chop) in “Ukrzaliznytsia” sleeping cars, and during the day they will travel along the Chop — Budapest — Vienna route in modern sitting cars of the Hungarian Railways 1 or 2 class

A ticket from Kyiv to Vienna (seated carriage of the 2nd class + compartment) will cost about UAH 2 500: that is, almost UAH 1 000 cheaper than a direct connection between Kyiv and Vienna by RIC class carriages.

The train will depart from Kyiv under number 745 every day at 16:38 (from Lutsk at 17:45, from Rivne at 19:02 under number 368), Lviv 23:31—00:23, Chop 06:20. At the Chop station, passengers will go through border and customs operations and transfer to train No. 146 Chop — Vienna, which will depart from Chop daily at 08:23, Budapest-Keleti at 14:20-14:40 and arrive at the main train station of Vienna at 17:20.

On the return journey, train No. 143 Vienna — Chop departs from the Austrian capital at 10:42, Budapest-Keleti 13:19—13:40, arriving in Chop at 20:59. At the Chop station, passengers will go through border and customs operations and transfer to train No. 367, which will depart from Chop daily at 11:24 p.m. (boarding from 10:50 p.m.), Lviv at 05:18—06:20, arriving in Kyiv at 1:12 p.m. (Rivne 09:51, Lutsk 11:30).

The transfer in Chopa will be coordinated, that is, the train will always wait for all passengers.

Tickets for the route within Ukraine can already be purchased in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, chatbots, on the website and at station ticket offices, and tickets for the Vienna — Chop — Vienna section can be purchased at all international ticket offices of "Ukrzaliznytsia" or in Austria. Online ticket sales to Hungary and Austria will be launched in the coming weeks.