FT: Turkey has increased exports to Russia of goods that can be used for military purposes

Turkey supplies Russia with more and more civilian goods that can be used for military purposes. These are microchips and telescopic sights, according to the “Financial Times”.

The newspaper writes that the increased import to Turkey of 45 civilian materials suitable for potential military use has undermined efforts by the US and Europe to limit Moscowʼs ability to equip its armed forces.

In the nine months of 2023, Turkey reported $158 million worth of exports of "high-priority" goods to Russia and the former Soviet republics. This is three times higher than the level recorded for the same period in 2022, when the war in Ukraine began.

US Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson is due to visit Turkey this week to prevent further support for the Kremlin.

"With some third countries like Turkey, we really have a weaker enforcement position than we would like," former deputy assistant US trade representative Emily Kilcrease told the FT.

She emphasized that the US and its allies will take coercive measures if Turkey does not change anything.