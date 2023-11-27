The Defense Forces eliminated 750 occupiers yesterday. The situation by directions at the frontline

The Russian occupiers have been most active in the past day in the districts of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Meanwhile, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

In the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, it is said that 63 combat clashes took place at the front. In the area of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of the North.

Not giving up their attempts to surround Avdiivka, the occupiers advanced in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, south of Novokalynove, Severne, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian military repelled 30 enemy attacks.

Seven attacks by invaders were repelled in the Kupyansk region: near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region.

Near Kreminna, the enemy carried out assaults in the Serebryansky forest area, without success. In the districts of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, seven attacks by the occupiers were repelled.

At the same time, the Defense Forces continue to advance in the Melitopol direction, on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson direction, they hold occupied positions.

From February 24, 2022 to November 27, 2023, Ukrainian fighters eliminated about 325,580 Russian soldiers, including 750 over the past day.