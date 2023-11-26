Due to snowfall, Moldova stopped allowing cars at two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

Due to bad weather, Moldova stopped the operation of two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: "Mayaki — Palanka — Udobne" and "Starokazache — Tudora".

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine on the evening of November 26.

Traffic on the road M-15 Odesa — Reni and M-16 Odesa — Kuchurgan is blocked. Traffic for trucks is prohibited on roads M-05 Kyiv — Odesa, km 274+435 — km 466+700 and M-28 Odesa — Yuzhne — /M-14/ (bypass Odesa).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 400 settlements in 10 regions, in particular, in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions, were partially cut off due to bad weather.

In general, more and more regions in Ukraine are covered with snow. Deterioration of weather conditions is expected closer to the night and during the day of November 27. Significant snow is forecast in Kyiv, Kirovohrad and Poltava regions, heavy snow and snowdrifts in Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.