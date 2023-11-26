Ukraine took 5th place at the Childrenʼs Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine took fifth place at the Childrenʼs Eurovision Song Contest, the country was represented by 9-year-old Ukrainian Anastasia Dymid.

She scored 128 points, but according to the audience vote, she entered the first three.

Zoé Clauzure, a 13-year-old representative of France, won the song contest with 228 points. "Suspilne" writes that in 2016 she performed together with Amir, who represented France at the Eurovision Song Contest.