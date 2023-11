At night, Ukraineʼs anti-aircraft defense shot down eight of nine Shahed kamikaze drones launched by the Russians from the southeastern direction, namely from the area of the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Two drones were shot down over Novomoskovskiy and Synelnykovskiy districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, and others were shot down over Kyiv and Sumy regions. Information about the destruction has not yet been received.