The European Commission will provide €50 million for the restoration of Ukrainian ports

The European Commission will allocate €50 million for the restoration of Ukrainian ports that suffered from Russian attacks, the president of the institution, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

She published a photo of a letter addressed to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

According to von der Leyen, the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea is critically important for the supply of food to the world market and for the Ukrainian economy.

"To support these efforts, the Commission provides €50 million for the rapid repair and renewal of the infrastructure of Ukrainian ports. Improved port facilities will accelerate the export of food and other goods that Ukraine supplies to world markets. Over time, our investments will allow Ukrainian ports to return to pre-war export volumes," the letter says.

The President of the European Commission adds that in October, Ukraine exported 3.6 million tons of goods by ship and another million tons by rail and trucks.

"In addition to the ``lines of solidarityʼʼ on land, sea routes will make Ukrainian food exports more competitive and predictable, which will benefit consumers around the world, in particular by promoting food security in the most vulnerable regions," she believes.