The Ministry of Internal Affairs handed over a thousand archival files from the genocide period to the Holodomor Museum

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine handed over a thousand archival criminal cases from the times of the artificial famine to the National Museum of the Holodomor-genocide. Most of them relate to cannibalism in March-June 1933, which coincides with the peak of mortality among Ukrainians.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Archive files of the Holodomor

The testimonies of people who survived the genocide were digitized. In the memoirs, it is said, in particular, that "in the village of Kyrnichka, 34 people, most of them children and the elderly, died due to "great difficulties with food". There is also a fragment in which the unnamed girl was left a complete orphan due to starvation — her father, mother, two brothers and sister died when she was only 18.

These 1,022 cases give historians the opportunity to examine the impact of the communist regime, which created an artificial famine that drove Ukrainians to a state of despair and beyond the limits of human morality. The motivations for cannibalism were dictated by the doom of people.

