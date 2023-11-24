Chornobayivka village council publicly announced the funeral of a fallen soldier — the Russians shelled the village

The Southern Defense Forces stated that the Russians could shell Chornobayivka because the village council publicly announced the funeral of the fallen defender.

"In the front-line village, which is located in the range of enemy weapons, the representatives of the local authorities showed extreme irresponsibility, actually aiming the enemy artillery at the place of gathering of people. And this is after the tragedy in the village of Groza," the defenders of the south noted.

The military managed to see this announcement and took it from social networks, which made it possible to avoid a larger-scale tragedy. The case is further investigated by the law enforcement officers.

"We call on everyone to observe information security measures, if necessary, to apply for advice or approval of the materials that are planned to be made public, to the joint coordination press center of the defense forces of southern Ukraine according to their competence," added the southern defense forces.