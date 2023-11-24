64 fighters were killed in a rocket attack on the Yavoriv training ground. Dozens more are still missing

In March 2022, 64 people were killed in a missile attack on the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region. Dozens more fighters are still considered missing. Earlier, 35 victims were reported.

Such figures were reported by prosecutor Andriy Nikeruy in the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv, the correspondent of “Tvoemisto.tv” reports. The report on the consequences of the shelling was provided by the head of the National Academy of Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Pavlo Tkachuk.

Oleksandr Kostorny is suspected of orchestrating the fire, he is currently on trial, he is in custody, a 71-year-old man from Lviv — he is a retired KGB major since 1990 — the prosecutorʼs office believes that he was the one who carried out the attack.

The next meeting in this case will be held on December 13.

The missile strike caused damage to the Yavoriv military training ground in the amount of about 136 million hryvnias.