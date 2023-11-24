Another 8 Ukrainians were evacuated from the Gaza Strip

Eight more Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from the Gaza Strip during the day. They were taken to Egypt, most likely, through the Rafah checkpoint.
This was reported to "Babel" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.
"During this day, eight citizens of Ukraine were taken from Gaza to Egypt, and 26 citizens were taken today by charter flight from Egypt to Moldova. Our diplomats assisted them in moving to Ukraine," noted Nikolenko, adding that a total of 259 Ukrainian citizens had already been evacuated from Gaza.
- As of November 24, it is known that 21 Ukrainian citizens died in Israel due to the war with Hamas. There are at least four in the Gaza Strip. More than 500 Ukrainians were evacuated from Israel in the first days of the war with Hamas. More than 350 Ukrainian citizens signed up for evacuation from the sector. Most have already been taken out.