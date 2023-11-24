Another 8 Ukrainians were evacuated from the Gaza Strip

Eight more Ukrainian citizens were evacuated from the Gaza Strip during the day. They were taken to Egypt, most likely, through the Rafah checkpoint.

This was reported to "Babel" by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

"During this day, eight citizens of Ukraine were taken from Gaza to Egypt, and 26 citizens were taken today by charter flight from Egypt to Moldova. Our diplomats assisted them in moving to Ukraine," noted Nikolenko, adding that a total of 259 Ukrainian citizens had already been evacuated from Gaza.