It was temporarily forbidden to create new murals in Kyiv. The restriction will continue while the Kyiv City Council works on developing and approving a transparent and open mechanism for approving their sketches.

This was reported by the capital administration.

They have three months to develop regulations on the procedure for creating murals. It is expected that this process will include expert evaluation, public discussion, obtaining permission from the building owners and other permits and approvals provided by law.

What preceded?

After several high-profile stories with Kyiv murals, residents of the capital created a petition to develop a transparent procedure for approving murals. The Commission for the Preservation and Protection of Cultural Heritage supported it on October 30, 2023.

The catalyst for dissatisfaction was the work of Evhenia Fullen, which she began to paint on a house with a protected status at 31 Sichovykh Striltsiv, in the Shevchenkivsky district.

Now she must restore the wall of the house, which she has already painted, at her own expense. This was preceded by a long process of resistance from the community, which opposed the creation of the drawing, calling it bad taste. Fullen herself assured that her team has permission from the Shevchenkiv district administration and the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Kyiv City State Afministration.