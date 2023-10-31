Kyiv authorities supported a petition against the chaotic creation of murals after community outrage

The Standing Committee on Cultural Heritage unanimously supported a petition against the chaotic creation of murals on cultural heritage sites, as the "Tsehla" NGO reports.

The petition proposes to ban the creation of new murals until a mechanism for their coordination with the public and experts is developed.

The author of the petition Maria Vynohradova asks:

to develop and approve at the level of local authorities the Regulation "On approval of the creation of murals in Kyiv";

to develop an open process of involving the community and the expert environment in the discussion and approval of murals;

create an online platform or other means of communication that would allow the community to express their opinions and suggestions regarding the murals.

conduct consultations and public discussions of sketches of murals before their approval;

ban the creation of new murals on the facades of buildings until the implementation of an open mechanism for the involvement of the community and experts.

The people of Kyiv were able to collect the necessary 6,000 signatures in a little less than a month, after which the appeal was sent for consideration by the Kyiv administration.

"Mural" on Sichovyi Streltsy, 31

Recently, the Department for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) banned the author of the Kyiv murals Yevhenia Fullen from creating a "mural" on the wall of the house of 1903 at 31 Sichovyh Striltsiv Street. Now she must restore the wall of the house, which she had already painted, at her own expense. This was preceded by a long process of resistance from the community, which opposed the creation of the drawing, calling it bad taste.

Fullen herself assured that her team has permission from the Shevchenkiv district administration and the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the KCSA.