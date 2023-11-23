Ukraine appealed to Poland with a demand to unblock the movement of trucks on the border. Slovakia also opposed the strike

After the death of the second Ukrainian driver in front of the "Korchova" checkpoint, the Embassy of Ukraine sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland demanding to unblock the movement of trucks at the border.

This is reported by "Radio Liberty".

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych emphasized that the restriction of movement by Polish protesters poses a threat to peopleʼs lives and health, causes a significant threat to the safety and order of traffic on the roads, and therefore, in accordance with the norms of Polish legislation, the strike may be dissolved.

"We call on the Polish authorities to take decisive action to unblock traffic and prevent Ukrainian, Polish and foreign truck drivers from standing in multi-kilometer queues without proper conditions — becoming hostages to the actions of protest organizers," Zvarych noted.

The Polish publication "Wiadomosci Rolnicze Polska" writes that the Polish farmers who joined the strike plan to continue the 24-hour blockade of trucks at the border until January 3.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport of Slovakia promised to hold consultations with the Ministry of Internal Affairs to prevent protests on the border with Ukraine. Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach spoke with the Slovak side. According to him, the Slovaks have confirmed that they do not support the blocking of the border, especially the "Uzhhorod — Vyshne-Nimetske" cargo checkpoint.

Derkach said that Ukrainian drivers did not violate the Agreement on the Liberalization of Transportation. This was confirmed by the last check. Most of the inspected trucks traveled through Slovakia in transit.