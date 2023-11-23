The new president of Argentina offered Zelensky to hold a peace summit in Latin America

The newly elected president of Argentina Javier Miley offered Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a peace summit regarding the war in Ukraine. The summit may take place in Argentina, and other Latin American countries will also participate.

“Deutsche Welle” writes about it.

The proposal to hold the summit was made during a telephone conversation between the two leaders, which took place on November 22. Then the presidents talked about the Ukrainian "peace formula" and the importance of Argentinaʼs participation in joint peace efforts.

Zelensky thanked Miley for his clear support of Ukraine and emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates the position of the new president of Argentina. He also invited Miley to visit Ukraine and "send a powerful political signal."