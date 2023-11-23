Reuters: Turkey once again postponed the ratification of Swedenʼs accession to NATO

Turkey has informed that it will not complete the ratification of Swedenʼs membership in the Alliance until the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
This is reported by the “Reuters” agency with reference to two sources.
The Turkish Parliamentʼs Foreign Affairs Committee is likely to resume debate on the issue on November 28-29, as a “Reuters” source stated. These days, the ministers of foreign affairs of the NATO countries will meet in Brussels.
- In May 2022, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional neutrality against the background of Russiaʼs military invasion of Ukraine and applied for NATO membership. Finland joined the bloc in April 2023. Of the 30 NATO countries, Turkey and Hungary have not yet ratified Swedenʼs accession. Turkey blocked the entry, arguing that Stockholm had not fulfilled its obligations to extradite alleged Kurdish extremists.
- In September, the president informed that the Turkish parliament would fulfill its promise to ratify Swedenʼs bid to join NATO if Washington allowed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. Turkey sent a request to the US for the purchase of F-16 aircraft and spare parts. The agreement provides for the purchase of 40 new and modernization of 79 old aircraft owned by the Turkish Air Force.
- Last week, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament postponed a vote on the ratification of Swedenʼs NATO membership to continue discussions.