The third body of the deceased was found under the rubble of the hospital in Selidove. Rescue operations are completed

In Selidovo, Donetsk region, a third body of the deceased was found from under the rubble of a partially destroyed hospital. The number of wounded has not increased — there are eight of them. The State Service for Emergency Situations reported that rescue operations have been completed.
- The hospital and the building of the "Kotlyarevska" mine in Selydove were destroyed on the night of November 21. Then Russia hit the area with S-300 missiles. In one part of the hospital, four floors collapsed. Rescuers had to clear more than 80 tons of debris.