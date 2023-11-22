The third body of the deceased was found under the rubble of the hospital in Selidove. Rescue operations are completed

In Selidovo, Donetsk region, a third body of the deceased was found from under the rubble of a partially destroyed hospital. The number of wounded has not increased — there are eight of them. The State Service for Emergency Situations reported that rescue operations have been completed.

The hospital and the building of the "Kotlyarevska" mine in Selydove were destroyed on the night of November 21. Then Russia hit the area with S-300 missiles. In one part of the hospital, four floors collapsed. Rescuers had to clear more than 80 tons of debris.