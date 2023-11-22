Germany is transferring 20 more Marder BMPs and other equipment to Ukraine

The German government announced another military package for Ukraine.

The new package of military aid from Germany includes:

20 Marder BMPs with ammunition;

armored engineering vehicle Wisent-1;

five Bronco ATTC Warthog medical all-terrain vehicles;

two ambulances

two HX81 tractors and their semi-trailers;

nine vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);

2 380 artillery ammunition;

2 428 phones with communication encryption.

On Tuesday, November 21, the Minister of Defense of Germany announced a new package of military aid — Ukraine will receive four more IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems, 155-mm artillery ammunition, as well as anti-tank mines. At a briefing in Kyiv, Boris Pistorius said that the value of the package is €1.3 billion.