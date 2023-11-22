News

Germany is transferring 20 more Marder BMPs and other equipment to Ukraine

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The German government announced another military package for Ukraine.

The new package of military aid from Germany includes:

  • 20 Marder BMPs with ammunition;
  • armored engineering vehicle Wisent-1;
  • five Bronco ATTC Warthog medical all-terrain vehicles;
  • two ambulances
  • two HX81 tractors and their semi-trailers;
  • nine vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);
  • 2 380 artillery ammunition;
  • 2 428 phones with communication encryption.

On Tuesday, November 21, the Minister of Defense of Germany announced a new package of military aid — Ukraine will receive four more IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems, 155-mm artillery ammunition, as well as anti-tank mines. At a briefing in Kyiv, Boris Pistorius said that the value of the package is €1.3 billion.