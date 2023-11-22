In Peru, archaeologists found thousand-year-old mummies of children

In Peru, archaeologists have unearthed four childrenʼs mummies, which are at least a thousand years old. An adult mummy was found next to them.

“Reuters” writes about it.

The site was once used for sacred rituals, and now it is located in one of the oldest districts of modern Lima. The hair on the skulls of the mummies is still preserved.

The researchers believe that the children found were from the Ichma culture, which developed on the central coast of Peru before the Inca empire spread over much of the Andean region.

The mummies were found with pottery at the foot of the stairs on a small hill where there may have been a temple — archaeologists believe it was built around 3 500 years ago.