Unsubstantiated income of 6.1 million hryvnias was found in the head of the Tax Poltava region

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) found the head of the Tax Poltava region to have unsubstantiated assets worth 6.1 million hryvnias.

This was reported in the press service of SBI.

The official purchased expensive property in 2020-2023. It is registered to her family members and trusted people.

In particular, her sister became the owner of an apartment in Kyiv worth more than 2.2 million hryvnias. The father bought a Land Rover Range Rover Velar car worth almost 900 thousand hryvnias, and the daughter bought a Toyota C-HR Hybrid car for almost 1.5 million. The employeeʼs husband received an apartment in Poltava worth almost a million hryvnias.

SBI does not name the official, but the website of the State Tax Service states that Alla Ryabkova is the acting head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Poltava region.

This information was sent to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).