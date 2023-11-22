NASA researchers have discovered a new health risk for astronauts — erectile dysfunction

Studies on rats have shown that cosmic rays and weightlessness can cause erectile dysfunction in astronauts.

"The Guardian" writes about it.

During an experiment at NASAʼs Space Radiation Laboratory in New York, rats were suspended from harnesses at an angle of 30 degrees and irradiated.

Analysis of rat tissue after a year showed that even low exposure to galactic cosmic rays disrupts the function of the artery that supplies blood to the penis and erectile tissue.

"Taken together, these results suggest that the neurovascular function of erectile tissue may be impaired after long-term deep space exploration," the researchers concluded.

Scientists urged astronauts to carefully monitor their sexual health and noted that antioxidants will help eliminate negative consequences.