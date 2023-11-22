The ceremony of braiding a wedding braid from Luhansk region was added to the list of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has added three new elements to the National List of Elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

This was reported to the Ministry of Culture.

The following appeared in the list:

"Chasing vipers" ceremony (Iskra village of Velykonovosilkivsky district of Donetsk region and Nizhnyduvan community of Svativsky district of Luhansk region);

practice in the protection of traditional crafts and folk art;

rite of braiding a wedding braid (the village of Bilokurakyne, Svativsky district, Luhansk region).

Currently, territorial communities have to propose plans for the protection of these elements to the Ministry of Culture.

Today, there are already 80 elements in the list of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine.