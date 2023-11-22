The Verkhovna Rada allowed the military to donate gametes for free

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) generally supported draft law No. 8011 on the creation of state guarantees regarding the preservation of the possibility of biological paternity/maternity for military personnel.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The draft law at the state level enshrines the right to harvest germ cells and their further use by the military and police, if they have lost their reproductive function due to injuries.

Germ cells collection costs about 450 hryvnias for men and 1 425 hryvnias for women. Medical examinations before the collection of cells can be done during the general military medical examination.

If a soldier dies, the government will determine the procedure for using his biological materials, taking into account the requirements of the legislation on the protection of personal information.