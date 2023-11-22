The Verkhovna Rada supported sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian defense spheres for 50 years

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted for Resolution No. 10271, which proposes sectoral sanctions against Russia and Belarus in the defense-industrial sphere for 50 years.

The resolution was supported by 304 deputies. Its author is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky based on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of November 20, 2023.

The President proposes to impose the following sanctions: