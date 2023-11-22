The Verkhovna Rada supported sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian defense spheres for 50 years

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted for Resolution No. 10271, which proposes sectoral sanctions against Russia and Belarus in the defense-industrial sphere for 50 years.
The resolution was supported by 304 deputies. Its author is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky based on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of November 20, 2023.
The President proposes to impose the following sanctions:
- prohibit transactions with goods and services with residents of the Russian Federation and Belarus, in particular those conducted through citizens of other states;
- to stop fulfilling economic and financial obligations in favor of residents of the Russian Federation and Belarus for operations with goods of military purpose and dual use;
- prohibit the transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights to residents of Russia and Belarus;
- not to register and not to accredit collective management organizations whose founders are residents of Russia and Belarus;
- to terminate the operation of joint projects and industrial programs in the field of security and defense, the participants of which are residents of Russia and Belarus regarding goods of military purpose and dual use.