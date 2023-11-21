The Ministry of Defense has not (yet) made a decision on the change of military commanders

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that no decisions have been made so far to change the military commanders, but "work is being done to improve efficiency."
"I have to say that the decision has not been made yet. But we are doing everything we can to improve efficiency. And if this happens, we will always communicate this very openly," Umerov said at a joint briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Kyiv.
- On November 13, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda", citing its own sources in the military and political leadership of the country, reported that the Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of releasing three commanders of the Armed Forces: the commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Tetyana Ostashchenko (it happened), the commander of the Operational and Strategic Group of Forces "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi and Commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev.
- According to the publication, the paramedics and volunteers who take care of the medical support of the Defense Forces insisted on Ostashchenkoʼs release, and the sources did not inform about the reasons for the possible release of Tarnavskyi and Nayev, but clarified that the issue of the resignations of these people has been under consideration for several months. At the same time, according to "Ukrainian Pravda", Nayev may become one of the main figures in the case related to the defense of the Kherson region in 2022.