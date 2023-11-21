The Ministry of Defense has not (yet) made a decision on the change of military commanders

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that no decisions have been made so far to change the military commanders, but "work is being done to improve efficiency."

"I have to say that the decision has not been made yet. But we are doing everything we can to improve efficiency. And if this happens, we will always communicate this very openly," Umerov said at a joint briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Kyiv.