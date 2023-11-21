Fraud can now be reported to “Privat24”. The main points

"PrivatBank" has launched a service that will allow customers to inform the bank about cases of fraud and receive help or advice in the "Privat24" mobile application.

According to bank representatives, the "Privat24" service automatically activates all necessary measures to prevent further fraud attempts. It should also help clients in a stressful situation and reduce their potential losses.

The service is already available in the "Privat24" mobile application. It can be found in the "Communications" menu — in the upper right corner of the main screen.

To get help from the bank, you need to answer simple questions in the "Report fraud" section.