Slovak carriers blocked the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine again. Almost 300 trucks are waiting in line

The Union of Transporters of Slovakia has blocked the movement of trucks through the “Vyshnye Nimetske” checkpoint. The terms of the blocking are unknown.

This was reported by the State Border Service (SBS) of Ukraine.

Currently, approximately 300 trucks are parked in Slovakia in front of the “Vyshnye Nimetske” checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian “Uzhhorod” checkpoint. Cars and buses are allowed to pass as usual.

What is happening on the Ukrainian border

On Monday, November 6, after 12:00 p.m., several dozen Polish carriers began blocking three Polish-Ukrainian border crossings in the Polish villages of Grebenne, Dorogusk, and Korchova. The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. They also demand to renew entry permits to the European Union for Ukrainian carriers and to improve service at the border.

The organizers said that they will protest until January 3. Private cars and buses promise to pass without obstruction.

Polish carriers refused to stop blocking the border with Ukraine and rejected the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland. A key demand of the protesters is a return to the permit system, but this condition cannot be met.

Later, on November 16, Slovak carriers joined the strike. Then the Association of Road Transporters of Slovakia blocked the border with Ukraine for an hour, in particular the checkpoint "Vyshnye Nimetske", to express support for their Polish colleagues.