Ukrainian Air Force: Iranʼs new Shahed-238 drone may be less radar-visible

Iranʼs Shahed-238 drone, recently introduced by Iran, will have a higher speed and possibly be less radar-visible due to the composite materials that may be used to make it.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat informed about this during the telethon.

"Iran creates a lot of unmanned aerial vehicles, unfortunately. And Iran will obviously continue to cooperate with the occupying power. We have information about this drone only from the Iranian side that it has a jet engine and has various guidance systems — radar, optical, etc.,” he noted.

The drone is black in color, which, according to Yuriy Ignat, can make it difficult to work with such drones at night. The "Military" portal suggested that the drone is black, possibly due to the use of radio-absorbing materials.