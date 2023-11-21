The Ministry of Defense states that two companies are trying to disrupt the purchase of products for the military

The Ministry of Defense stated that two companies are trying to disrupt purchases of products for the military.

On November 1 and 2, the Ministry of Defense declared on the “Prozorro” platform a simplified procurement of products for the military. In one of the regions, a lot was put up for the purchase of food.

One participating company that competed for the lot has not actually worked at all since 2016, its bank accounts are closed, and there are no documents to prove its qualifications. In addition, her price offers were the highest among the participants.

The ministry rejected this companyʼs proposal, and it responded by suing and blocking the process of determining the winners. The Ministry of Defense says that the companyʼs behavior indicates that it participated in the bidding to disrupt timely deliveries of products for the first quarter of 2024. The Ministry of Defense has already contacted the law enforcement officers.

The Ministry of Defense declares that it has detected signs of the use of a similar scheme in relation to other lots and is preparing statements to law enforcement officers.