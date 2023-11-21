BBC named 100 “women of the year”. Among them are three Ukrainian women

The British edition of the BBC published the names of "100 women of 2023". Three Ukrainian women were included in the list: writer Oksana Zabuzhko, childrenʼs rights defender Olena Rozvadovska, and climate expert Iryna Stavchuk.

Ukrainian women on the list of "100 women 2023"

Oksana Zabuzhko is a Ukrainian writer. The laureate of many awards, including the Taras Shevchenko National Award of Ukraine (2019), the Angelus Literary Award of Central and Eastern Europe (2013), the BBC Book of the Year (2020), has the Order of the Legion of Honor of France. Her books and articles have been translated into more than 20 languages. The most famous are "Field studies on Ukrainian sex" and "Museum of abandoned secrets".

Olena Rozvadovska is the co-founder of the "Voices of Children" charitable organization, which provides psychological support and helps children survive the trauma of war. Rozvadovska was also a volunteer in the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2015.

"Voices of Children" began work in 2019. Currently, the foundation has more than 100 psychologists working in 14 centers, as well as a free hotline.

Iryna Stavchuk was Deputy Minister of Ecology in 2019-2022, and recently joined the European Climate Foundation as a program manager in Ukraine. It develops ecological and climate-resistant solutions for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.