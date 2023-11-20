The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $100 million. It has ammo and HIMARS

The US Department of Defense announced the 51st package of military aid to Ukraine worth $100 million.

This is reported on the website of the Pentagon.

One M142 HIMARS reactive artillery system and its ammunition, 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems and TOW missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, more than 3 million rounds of ammunition for small arms, spare parts will be transferred to Ukraine from the reserves of the US Ministry of Defense and equipment, auxiliary equipment.