The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $100 million. It has ammo and HIMARS

The US Department of Defense announced the 51st package of military aid to Ukraine worth $100 million.
This is reported on the website of the Pentagon.
One M142 HIMARS reactive artillery system and its ammunition, 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems and TOW missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, more than 3 million rounds of ammunition for small arms, spare parts will be transferred to Ukraine from the reserves of the US Ministry of Defense and equipment, auxiliary equipment.
- On November 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in Kyiv. They discussed the situation at the front, strategic goals and priority needs of the Ukrainian troops. The American side received a request for an uninterrupted supply of weapons and ammunition. Separately, Zelensky emphasized that, taking into account the arrival of winter, it is necessary to strengthen military support for Ukraine.
- The Washington Post writes that Austin and the US delegation want to know more about how Ukraineʼs winter strategy against Russia will develop. U.S. officials expect Russia to use the winter to regroup its forces and strengthen infrastructure strikes last year.
- Austinʼs visit took place on the eve of the next meeting in the Rammstein format, which is scheduled for November 22. Ukraine expects results from him that will strengthen the position of the troops on the battlefield.