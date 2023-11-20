An attempt to bribe the commander of the “Odesa” troop group. The intermediary was informed of the suspicion

The law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to the man, who was supposed to hand over 200,000 hryvnias to the commander of the Operational-Strategic Group of the "Odesa" troops, so that he would issue a fishing permit.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the man is suspected of offering a bribe to an employee. Sanction, Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code provides up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, the money was transferred from the head of a private company for the issuance of a separate order that gave permission to catch fish in the prohibited border zone. The commander of the "Odesa" troop group informed the law enforcement officers ahead of time that they wanted to bribe him.

The suspect, who was detained with the money on November 19, will be remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing.