NABU investigates an attempt to bribe the commander of the “Odesa” troop group

Law enforcement officers detained a man "for providing an illegal benefit" to the commander of the operational-strategic group of the "Odesa" troops.

As reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, the commander was supposed to receive 200,000 hryvnias from the head of a private company for issuing an order to permit the fishing of "biological resources" in the prohibited border zone.

A bribe to a high-ranking official is being investigated (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

NABU later clarified the information. The commander of the troop group contributed to the investigation and informed the law enforcement officers in advance that they wanted to bribe him. That is, he is not a suspect.

"Babel" sources in the law enforcement agencies reported that it is not about Eduard Moskalyov, who was listed as the commander of the "Odesa" OSUV. He currently has another position.

The NABU and SAPO promise to provide details later.